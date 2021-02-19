https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-biden-reverses-trump-order-united-states-officially-rejoins-paris-climate-accord/
Promise Kept: US Officially Exits Paris Climate Agreement, Pompeo Says Move Protects American Taxpayers
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.05.19
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially notified the United Nations of the Trump administration’s decision to formally exit the Paris Climate Agreement this week; saying the move will protect American taxpayers and businesses.
The entire process will take one full year.
“President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement,” Pompeo wrote in a statement announcing the decision.
“We’ve received the withdrawal notification,” a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General told Fox Business.
U.S. formally notifies the U.N. it will quit the Paris climate deal, State Dept. official says pic.twitter.com/PZB7ow7QVw
— Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2019
President Trump campaigned on exiting the agreement throughout the 2016 campaign; routinely calling the pact “the worst deal in world history.”
The United States is the first nation to withdraw from the agreement since it was ratified on November 4th, 2016.
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox Business
THIS IS REAL: France ‘Found Guilty of Failing to Meet Its Own Paris Climate Accord’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.08.21
A French court found the government there “guilty of failing to meet” the goals set by its own Paris Climate Accord; ruling the country created “environmental damage” following the international deal.
“Four environmental groups are crying victory after France was found guilty of failing to meet climate change goals it committed to in a historic accord signed in and named after its own capital city. The Administrative Tribunal in Paris ruled Wednesday that France had fallen short of its promise to reduce greenhouse gases under commitments made in the 2015 Paris Agreement,” reports CBS News.
France found guilty of failing to meet its own Paris climate accord commitments https://t.co/cQ6JIMklT1
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 7, 2021
“While the court declared the government guilty of inaction, it rejected a claim for damages by the four NGOs that brought the suit, ordering the government to pay just one symbolic euro to them instead. The tribunal also said it would decide within two months whether to recommend any measures for the government to resolve its failure to meet its own commitments,” adds the outlet.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.