posted by Hannity Staff – 11.05.19

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo officially notified the United Nations of the Trump administration’s decision to formally exit the Paris Climate Agreement this week; saying the move will protect American taxpayers and businesses.

The entire process will take one full year.

“President Trump made the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because of the unfair economic burden imposed on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers by U.S. pledges made under the Agreement,” Pompeo wrote in a statement announcing the decision.

“We’ve received the withdrawal notification,” a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General told Fox Business.

U.S. formally notifies the U.N. it will quit the Paris climate deal, State Dept. official says pic.twitter.com/PZB7ow7QVw — Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2019

President Trump campaigned on exiting the agreement throughout the 2016 campaign; routinely calling the pact “the worst deal in world history.”

The United States is the first nation to withdraw from the agreement since it was ratified on November 4th, 2016.

Source: Fox Business