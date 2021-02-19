https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-update-attorney-lin-wood-perhaps-will-hear-monday-supreme-court-set-consider-whether-trump-voter-fraud-cases-can-proceed/

The US Supreme Court was set to consider President Trump’s voter fraud cases in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan on Friday.

These three cases are on the Supreme Court docket for Friday.

SCOTUS Conference today includes Trump’s Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Election Fraud cases.#MAGA pic.twitter.com/qHR714K1IN — Vernon (@ReduxVernon) February 19, 2021

Here is more on today’s Supreme Court cases.

As a reminder, Pennsylvania Democrat officials changed the election rules weeks before the election without consulting the legislative branch. This is unlawful in the state. It will be interesting to see if SCOTUS is the latest lawless branch of government following today’s decisions.

Case Number 20-542

Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. It used to be Republican Party of Pennsylvania, Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-574

Jake Corman, et al., Petitioners v. Pennsylvania Democratic Party, et al.

Case Number 20-799

L. Lin Wood, Jr., Petitioner v. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, et al.

Case Number 20-815

Timothy King, et al., Petitioners v. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, et al.

Case Number 20-845

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Veronica Degraffenreid, Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al. – Used to be Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Petitioner v. Kathy Boockvar, Secretary of Pennsylvania, et al.

Case Number 20-882

Donald J. Trump, et al., Petitioners v. Joseph R. Biden, et al.

Attorney Lin Wood, who is the attorney in the Georgia case, posted on Telegram today after he was banned, liked many other top Trump supporters, from Twitter

And minutes ago Lin Wood added this update–

Lin Wood, [19.02.21 18:43]

No word from SCOTUS yet on whether they will allow the election cases to proceed. The cases were set for conference today and while I claim no firsthand knowledge of how the Court operates, I assume the Justices confer together in private. Perhaps we will learn the decisions on Monday on whether the writs of certiorari will be granted. If so, the cases can proceed. A grant of certiorari requires that a minimum of 4 Justices vote in favor of granting the review. Hope that helps.

The Supreme Court is also expected to issue opinions next Thursday but this has nothing to do with the election cases on the docket today.

NEW: The Supreme Court will issue opinions on Thursday Feb. 25. pic.twitter.com/vzRr0bLqBB — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 19, 2021

