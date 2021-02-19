https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/camden-county-becomes-missouris-first-second-amendment-sanctuary-county/

Camden County made national news back in the summer of 2020 after a video of HUNDREDS of partygoers at a giant pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks went viral.

Recently Camden County was back in the news.

Camden County is Missouri’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

On January 19, 2021, Camden County, Missouri Commissioners passed Missouri’s first Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance. One interesting aspect of this ordinance, aside from it actually being an ordinance in the first place, is the fact that they are actually calling out all “laws, orders, rules and regulations, whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.” This is a bold step and not one that we have seen many other counties make. They are not only declaring their opposition to future infringements to the Second Amendment but also ones from the past.

Gun Sanctuary Ordinance

All federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations, whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in this county, shall not be recognized by this county, are specifically rejected by this county, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this county.

Such federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations include, but are not limited to:

(a) The provisions of the federal Gun Control Act of 1934;

(b) The provisions of the federal Gun Control Act of 1968;

(c) Any tax, levy, fee, or stamp imposed on firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition not common to all other goods and services which could have a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens;

(d) Any registering or tracking of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition which could have a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens;

(e) Any registering or tracking of the owners of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition which could have a chilling effect on the purchase or ownership of those items by law-abiding citizens;

(f) Any act forbidding the possession, ownership, or use or transfer of any type of firearm, firearm accessory, or ammunition by law-abiding citizens;

(g) Any act ordering the confiscation of firearms, firearm accessories, or ammunition from law-abiding citizens