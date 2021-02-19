https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/cenk-uygur-is-having-a-big-laugh-about-people-like-joerogan-who-were-so-proud-to-leave-ca-and-move-to-tx-freezing-their-aes-off/

You may have forgotten that Cenk Uygur is a person who exists, but he’s here to remind you:

Yeah, take that, Joe Rogan and ex-Californians! You dum-dums who were dumb enough to get tired of California’s terrible economic and environmental policies deserve to freeze your butts off!

Some things never change.

Yeah, we like to think that Joe Rogan and others who packed up and left California for Texas will ultimately get the last laugh.

Oh well, Cenk. You tried!

Here’s hopin’!

Bless it so much.

