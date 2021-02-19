https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/19/cenk-uygur-is-having-a-big-laugh-about-people-like-joerogan-who-were-so-proud-to-leave-ca-and-move-to-tx-freezing-their-aes-off/

You may have forgotten that Cenk Uygur is a person who exists, but he’s here to remind you:

Only upside of Texas power outages is people like @joerogan, who were so proud to leave CA and move to TX, freezing their asses off. They said they wanted less government. Congrats, mission accomplished! I hope you’re not asking the government to come help you. #Freedom — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 18, 2021

Yeah, take that, Joe Rogan and ex-Californians! You dum-dums who were dumb enough to get tired of California’s terrible economic and environmental policies deserve to freeze your butts off!

This is the person Cenk is. https://t.co/lvN1Xtuhaf — @REALSourPatchLyds™ on Gab (@sourpatchlyds) February 19, 2021

Some things never change.

You know he is rich right? He is going to be okay. Poorer people are who you are mocking — Voivode of Neterkhertet (@Eldagusto) February 18, 2021

Gloating at people’s misfortune says a lot about the person you are. This is why I love the first amendment. People get to show their true colors. See ya soon, @joerogan .👍 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 19, 2021

Yeah, we like to think that Joe Rogan and others who packed up and left California for Texas will ultimately get the last laugh.

Joe’s doing fine. You’re badgering your workers not to unionize while encouraging sky-high taxes that drive employers out of the state. And btw, I seem to remember rolling blackouts in California. https://t.co/6VQOI3COUd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 19, 2021

CA has rolling blackouts EVERY year when we know what is coming, a hot summer. TX has a once in a life time weather event that causes blackouts, HUGE difference. A government that fails to prepare for something they know is going to happen is failure at the highest order — Jonathan Posey (@Redheadednshred) February 19, 2021

All things being equal, super high taxes and rolling blackouts, or low taxes and alt-energy blackouts, maybe the latter is preferable and can be fixed. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 19, 2021

We stayed home because the roads were iced. He stayed home because his governor made him. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) February 19, 2021

“You could be without power for half the year instead of just a few days. I bet you don’t even have poop and drug needles on the streets. Suckers!” https://t.co/8DIOvA6Xsa — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 19, 2021

Oh well, Cenk. You tried!

Maybe he’ll notice you, Jenk. https://t.co/Jexa4jccBv — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 19, 2021

Here’s hopin’!

Bless it so much.

