https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/city-chicago-reviewing-potentially-offensive-statues-including-lincoln-washington/

Remember a few years ago when Trump suggested that if the left started tearing down historic statues that eventually they would come for people like Lincoln and Washington? Remember how people in the media scoffed at the idea?

Well, here we are. This is happening, just as Trump predicted.

The city of Chicago is reviewing statues which might ‘offend’ people and Lincoln and Washington are on the list.

The Daily Wire reports:

TRENDING: REPORT: Nikki Haley Tried to Get a Meeting With Trump — But He Shot Her Down

Chicago To Review 41 Potentially ‘Offensive’ Works Of Art Including Statues Honoring Lincoln, Washington, Grant Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that the city would begin a “public process” of reviewing 41 “statues, plaques, and works of art” honoring potentially “offensives” historical figures, including statues of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, And Ulysses S. Grant. The announcement marks the conclusion of the “Chicago Monuments Project,” which began over the summer after vandals attempted to fell a statue of Christopher Columbus in Chicago’s Grant Park (a statue which was later “temporarily removed” in the middle of the night). The project reviewed 500 of the city’s public monuments “with an eye toward identifying those that were offensive, problematic, or not representative of [the] city’s values of equity and justice.” “Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed Wednesday to confront the ‘hard truths of Chicago’s racial history’ — by launching a public process to review the fate of 41 statues, plaques, and works of art, including those of four former U.S. presidents: Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, and William McKinley,” the Sun-Times said Thursday.

This is insanity.

Chicago Mulls Removal of Statues of Lincoln, Washington, Grant, and McKinley – The National Pulse https://t.co/CZltxbfRuM — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 18, 2021

Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot has launched an effort to review 40 “problematic” or “offensive” statues for possible removal. A police memorial, statues of Abraham Lincoln, and monuments to Benjamin Franklin and George Washington are on the chopping block.https://t.co/yFa09mLol9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 18, 2021

The left is trying to erase America’s history. They must be stopped.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

