http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MrfU5ybpdNQ/

Marvel Studios’ Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who is also a climate change and environmental activist, reportedly took a private jet from Sydney to Byron Bay in Australia on Friday, marking the second time that the actor has flown on a private plane in less than a week.

The Australian actor was seen embarking the aircraft in Sydney where he is currently shooting Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, according to a report from the Daily Mail, which ran photos of the star boarding the jet. The plane took him home to Byron Bay in the northern part of New South Wale.

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth sequel in Marvel’s popular Thor franchise, is currently filming at Fox Studios Australia in the Sydney area. Taika Waititi is directing the movie, having previously helmed the third Thor movie.

Earlier this week, Hemsworth and co-star Matt Damon were photographed disembarking a private jet from Byron Bay to Sydney.

Both actors are climate change activists who have lent their celebrity cachet to environmental causes. Last year, Hemsworth led a virtual TED session about “climate justice,” with fellow celebrity Priyanka Chopra.

In the session, Hemsworth said that he and his family “witnessed first hand the effects of climate change” during the Australian bushfires that consumed millions of acres of forest and other wilderness.

Here’s what drives @PriyankaChopra Jonas and @ChrisHemsworth to fight for climate justice. What’s your reason? You can rewatch our global launch event here: https://t.co/sC3mddxY0G #JoinTheCountdown pic.twitter.com/9uuwuYPrNA — TEDCountdown (@TEDCountdown) October 10, 2020

Hemsworth reportedly participated in a Global Climate Strike street protest with his family members in Byron Bay in 2019. “What do we want? Climate Action!” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The kids have spoken! Well done to all the young climate strikers for taking part in #climatestrike drawing immediate attention to the climate change emergency!! Taking to the streets and demanding an end to the age of fossil fuels!!”

In the post, he recommended a three step environmental plan that includes a “move away from the burning of fossil fuels.”

Flying in a private jet creates many times more carbon emissions than flying commercial. Private jets emit as much as 20 times more carbon dioxide per passenger mile than a commercial airliner, according to studies.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

