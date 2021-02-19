https://hannity.com/media-room/climate-king-special-envoy-john-kerry-says-us-back-in-the-paris-deal-part-of-global-effort/

BUSTED! After Lecturing Energy Workers, FAA Records Show Kerry’s Family Still Owns Private Jet

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the family of Climate Czar John Kerry still owns and operates a private jet; planes that emit upwards of 40 times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial aviation.

“The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation,” reports Fox News.

John Kerry Is The US Special Envoy For Climate. His Family Still Owns A Private Jet https://t.co/SQUL6ZHxbH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021

“We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts,” read a New York Post editorial last year.

Democrat John Kerry’s Family Owns Private Jet Despite His Role Combating Fossil Fuels In Biden Admin: Report https://t.co/5fI2PM17m5 pic.twitter.com/ifOAdPwkqp — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 28, 2021

“While it’s unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife’s company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights,” adds Fox.

Read the full report here.