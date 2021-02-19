https://hannity.com/media-room/climate-king-special-envoy-john-kerry-says-us-back-in-the-paris-deal-part-of-global-effort/
BUSTED! After Lecturing Energy Workers, FAA Records Show Kerry’s Family Still Owns Private Jet
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show the family of Climate Czar John Kerry still owns and operates a private jet; planes that emit upwards of 40 times more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial aviation.
“The FAA’s registry shows a Gulfstream Aerospace jet owned by Flying Squirrel LLC, the name previously reported for Teresa Heinz-Kerry’s private charter jet company. The company’s listed address matches that of the Heinz Family Foundation,” reports Fox News.
John Kerry Is The US Special Envoy For Climate. His Family Still Owns A Private Jet https://t.co/SQUL6ZHxbH
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021
“We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts,” read a New York Post editorial last year.
Democrat John Kerry’s Family Owns Private Jet Despite His Role Combating Fossil Fuels In Biden Admin: Report https://t.co/5fI2PM17m5 pic.twitter.com/ifOAdPwkqp
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 28, 2021
“While it’s unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife’s company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights,” adds Fox.
CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: Biden, Kerry Unveil ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
President Biden and Climate Czar John Kerry unveiled a sweeping package of new proposals to help combat global warming Wednesday; including the creation of the ‘White House Interagency Council on Environmental Justice.”
“As part of an unprecedented push to cut the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and create new jobs as the United States shifts toward cleaner energy, Biden will direct agencies across the federal government to invest in low-income and minority communities that have traditionally borne the brunt of pollution, White House officials said,” reports the Washington Post.
John Kerry is asked what his message would be to oil and gas workers who “see an end to their livelihoods”:
“What President Biden wants to do is make sure that those folks have better choices… That they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels.” pic.twitter.com/i9TYXlD9Jg
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 27, 2021
White House presser with climate advisers John Kerry and Gina McCarthy https://t.co/BfL1vNV4bA
— POLITICO (@politico) January 27, 2021
“Biden will sign an executive order establishing a White House interagency council on environmental justice, create an office of health and climate equity at the Health and Human Services Department, and form a separate environmental justice office at the Justice Department. The order also directs the government to spend 40 percent of its sustainability investments on disadvantaged communities,” adds the newspaper.
