Joe Biden traveled to Portage, Michigan on Friday to tour the Pfizer vaccine facility.

A Covid vaccine is already available thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

Clueless Biden shuffled through the Pfizer plant with two masks on his face.

According to Dr. Fauci, there is no data that indicates double masking is going to make a difference, but here we are.

Notice Biden’s gait…

WATCH:

Biden visits Pfizer pic.twitter.com/7FXmsCTD07 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 19, 2021

Additional video of Biden touring the plant (he has no clue what’s going on):

President Biden toured the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Portage, Michigan Friday (2/19). Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is being produced at this location. pic.twitter.com/tAL559Y33S — CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) February 19, 2021

Biden’s speech from the Pfizer plant was a disaster.

He slurred his way through prepared remarks and lied about not inheriting a vaccine distribution plan from Trump.

At one point Joe Biden went off script and claimed his deceased mother even said Trump failed to order enough vaccines.

“Just over four weeks ago, America had no real plan to vaccinate most of the country. My predecessor, as my mother would say, ‘failed to order enough vaccines,’ failed to mobilize the effort to administer the shots… That changed the moment we took office,” Biden said.

