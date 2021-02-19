https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/19/cnns-april-ryan-spreads-complete-horse-hockey-about-ted-cruzs-dog-ric-grenell-drops-her-and-cnn-n329842
About The Author
Related Posts
To Be Inclusive of Non-Binary Parents, Hospitals Nix the Terms 'Breast Milk' and 'Father'
February 11, 2021
MSNBC Producer Kyle Griffin Fails Bigly In An Effort to Take Down Trump, Shoots Himself in the Foot
December 28, 2020
Democrats Ignore Adam Kinzinger's Plea for Television Time to Justify His Yes Vote on Impeachment
January 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy