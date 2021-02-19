https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cnns-chris-cuomo-recommends-texas-mayor-resign-tweet-thousands-mock-encourage-brother-resign/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, gets destroyed on CNN after recommending a Texas mayor resign.

Chris Cuomo is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is under fire for his policies that led to the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers from the China coronavirus. We were one of the first to report on the Governor’s actions:

Surprisingly, the far-left corrupt and dishonest media is done covering up for Governor Cuomo, and for some reason, the media is finally pointing out the Governor’s directives that led to thousands of deaths last year.

TRENDING: REPORT: Nikki Haley Tried to Get a Meeting With Trump — But He Shot Her Down

With all this, including calls for Governor Cuomo to resign, Cuomo’s younger brother Chris at CNN tweeted the following to a mayor in Texas: “Resign or apologize and learn and become a better leader?”

This was too much to resist for many:

Asking for your brother?

are you asking for your brother? — Tarley🏳️‍⚧️ (@EpicGeeksTarley) February 18, 2021

and this:

Who are we talking about here ? pic.twitter.com/q9SaJgSd0c — Thicky Ricardo- DRY wit not a DIMwit (@MsSmartie2u) February 18, 2021

and this:

So this is how you start the framework to excuse your brother’s incompetence? @NYGovCuomo — Miami John (@jdbinsofla) February 18, 2021

and of course, CNN is handling this as a corrupt machine would:

The fact that you and your network refuse to talk about your brother’s corruption says a lot about your own integrity, no? — W.I.L.L.I.A.M (@wefree4th) February 18, 2021

What’s most puzzling is why is Cuomo under fire now? Who’s making these decisions?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

