CNN’s Chris Cuomo, brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, gets destroyed on CNN after recommending a Texas mayor resign.

Chris Cuomo is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo who is under fire for his policies that led to the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers from the China coronavirus.  We were one of the first to report on the Governor’s actions:

New Evidence Reveals Killer Cuomo and His Health Commissioner Zucker Are Covering Up Their Actions That Killed Thousands of Elderly New Yorkers

Surprisingly, the far-left corrupt and dishonest media is done covering up for Governor Cuomo, and for some reason, the media is finally pointing out the Governor’s directives that led to thousands of deaths last year.

With all this, including calls for Governor Cuomo to resign, Cuomo’s younger brother Chris at CNN tweeted the following to a mayor in Texas: “Resign or apologize and learn and become a better leader?”

This was too much to resist for many:

Asking for your brother?

and this:

and this:

and of course, CNN is handling this as a corrupt machine would:

What’s most puzzling is why is Cuomo under fire now?  Who’s making these decisions?

