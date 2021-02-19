https://noqreport.com/2021/02/19/coca-cola-is-training-employees-to-try-to-be-less-white/

Coca-Cola Company is engaging in unambiguous racism in an effort to combat… racism. The online training they’re requiring employees to take, according to a whistleblower, is from Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility.”

This report from Karlyn Borysenko takes a look at screenshots sent to her and explores the training itself. Titled “Confronting Racism: Understanding What It Means to Be White, Challenging What it Means to Be Racist,” the online training takes the Cultural Marxist perspective that Caucasians are inherently racist and therefore must disavow their own race in favor of all others.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.” These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

“In the U.S. and other Western nations, what people are socialized to feel they are inherently superior because they are white,” the course explains. “Research shows that by the age of 3 to 4, children understand that it is better to be white.”

As more companies take the “woke” approach to dealing with racism, others are finally starting to realize that you cannot fight racism with racism. Equality does not happen when a previously oppressed race is given supremacy over previous oppressors. But the “woke” crowd feels the only way to properly elevate persons of color is to tear down Caucasians.

For people asking to verify this, the course is publicly available on @LinkedIn: https://t.co/T2mmXTACeJ You can see for yourself. The Coca-Cola icon is in the top right hand corner on some of the images because they’re using LinkedIn content for their internal platform. — Karlyn supports banning critical race theory in NH (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

Guilt is a powerful weapon that can and should be used against real racism. But the “woke” crowd isn’t using it to stop racism. They’re using it to promote modern-day racist actions. That is not equality. That is supremacy.

