Earlier today, we reported that Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced that flags in the state will be lowered at half-staffed to honor Wednesday’s passing of conservative icon Rush Limbaugh.

U.S. House Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took it a step further with a tweet where she said, “I’m calling on Joe Biden to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh.”

Military veteran and former Republican Congressional nominee in Congress Buzz Patterson seconded Boebert’s call and suggested, “If he’s for real about unity, he’ll do it.”

Liberal Twitter users scoffed at the suggestion, with one responding, “Wow. I thought you were all about following the law. U.S. Code (4 USC 1) provides that ‘the flag shall be flown at half-staff upon the death of principal figures of the United States Government….’ When did Rush Limbaugh, may he rot in Hell, get elected to anything?”

While Limbaugh never held public office, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, last year by then President Trump during the State of the Union address.

Yesterday, U.S. House Rep Doug Lamborn (R-CO) introduced a resolution honoring the life and legacy of Limbaugh, which was cosponsored by 43 other Republican legislators.