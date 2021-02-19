http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XWbF6bKv84E/

Two sons of a New York nursing home victim earlier this week on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not apologizing for his mishandling of the coronavirus-related deaths of seniors in nursing homes.

Korean War veteran 89-year-old Norman Arbeeny died in April from coronavirus days after being sent home from a nursing home.

Daniel said, “He’s consistently lied and gaslighted us and called us names from the beginning. In May, I asked on CNN for an apology. Today, [he] is still blaming us and deflecting. I’m asking CNN, Chris Cuomo, his brother, to interview us and learn what really happened.”

Discussing his late father, Peter said, “He was a wonderful, funny, loving father, friend, neighbor. He lived 89 years in his father’s house, and that’s where we took him to for his final days. My father was an amazing person, and I would like to say that I think that Fox has been on the right side of history on this issue. And my family and my father and all the thousands of families, thank you for bringing light to this.”

Peter continued, “I would want to be the first person to tell Cuomo that what he doesn’t like about Trump is exactly who he is. He’s Trump’s twin, and he should learn a little empathy. He should learn to own his mistakes. He wants to be glorified. OK, you did things right, but you also did things wrong. And not apologizing to a family member for the thousands of family members is unconscionable. He has forgotten the face of his father, unfortunately.”

