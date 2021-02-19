Organizers of the biggest annual gathering of conservatives say they have invited President Donald Trump to speak at their conference in Florida next week.

The Conservative Political Action Conference is due to start next Thursday in Orlando and already features some of the biggest names from the Trump administration, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.

Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp said he had extended an invitation to Trump himself.

“I’d love to see him come to CPAC next,” he told the Washington Examiner.

TRUMP DESCRIBES RELATIONSHIP WITH LIMBAUGH

Trump has begun reemerging into public life since being acquitted by the Senate last weekend of a House impeachment charge of “inciting insurrection.”

Although he remains deprived of his Twitter and Facebook platforms, he released a blistering attack by email on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday. A day later, he made the rounds on conservative news television to pay tribute to the late radio host Rush Limbaugh, as well as revisiting his unproven claims that the November election was stolen from him.

Schlapp deflected questions about whether he has received a response.

“I’ve always had good relations with him, we’ve always talked, and I hope we can make it work,” he said. “I think he deserves to be heard. I think even people who disagree with him will agree that he deserves to be heard. He should be uncanceled.”

Last year, Trump delivered a 90-minute speech that resembled a victory lap after his first impeachment acquittal.

This year organizers are swapping the Washington area for Florida, where there are fewer COVID-19 restrictions. The location is about two and half hours away from Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

The lineup already includes key Trump world figures such as Ben Carson, who served four years in Trump’s Cabinet, Ric Grenell, who was acting director of national intelligence, and Sen. Josh Hawley, seen by some as the keeper of the Trump philosophy torch.

A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.