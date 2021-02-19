https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-on-scandal-i-have-thick-skin-i-dont-care-what-people-say-about-me/
COVERING FOR CUOMO: Hosts at MSNBC, CNN Totally IGNORE Cuomo Nursing Home Bombshell
Primetime anchors and guests at CNN and MSNBC completely ignored New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s escalating nursing home scandal Thursday night; despite a bombshell report he intentionally hid damaging statistics from federal authorities.
“A top Cuomo aide to told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny, according to a bombshell New York Post report. The revelation prompted condemnations and even talk of impeachment in Albany, the state’s capital. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., wants the Department of Justice to open an obstruction of justice investigation. However, CNN and MSNBC didn’t feel it was newsworthy enough to crack their primetime coverage,” reports Fox News.
Transcripts show the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not mentioned even once between the hours of 8 and 11pm on both MSNBC and CNN.
“We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation,” a senior aide to Cuomo admitted during a teleconference with lawmakers.
“The second most powerful person in state government and top aide to Gov. Cuomo admitted on video to the premeditated and willful violation of state laws and what clearly amounts to federal obstruction of justice,” said state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. “Andrew Cuomo has abused his power and destroyed the trust placed in the office of governor. Prosecution and impeachment discussions must begin right away.”
BUSTED in the BIG APPLE: Top Cuomo Aide Says Governor Hid Nursing Home Facts from Feds, Media
A senior aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo now claims the New York Leader intentionally concealed facts regarding nursing home fatalities and CoVID from federal authorities and the media in the early days of the pandemic.
“Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear that the true numbers would ‘be used against us’ by federal prosecutors,” reports the New York Post.
“The stunning admission of a coverup was made by secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because ‘right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,’ according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting,” adds the newspaper.
“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said. “He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.”
“And basically, we froze,” she told the lawmakers.
