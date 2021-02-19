https://headlineusa.com/dems-push-back-overreact-cruz/

Republicans are pushing back against criticism of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who recently came under attack for flying to Cancun, Mexico with his family during Texas’s record-breaking cold storm.

Cruz apologized for traveling and said the trip was a “mistake,” but that hasn’t stopped Democrats from demanding that he resign his Senate seat immediately.

“The Texas Democratic Party calls on Ted Cruz to resign or be expelled from office,” state Democrat Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.

“Barring that, we will put all of the resources we have into defeating him and every Texas Republican who abandoned us in this disaster, including Governor [Greg] Abbott and Lieutenant Governor [Dan] Patrick, in 2022 and 2024,” he continued. “We are in a battle for the soul of our state. We must restore ethics, competence, and a government that works for the people.”

Hinojosa ripped Cruz for “jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold.”

Republicans, however, pointed out that there is not much Cruz could do to help Texans during the cold storm.

Donald Trump Jr., former President Trump’s eldest son, also came to Cruz’s defense:

Trump Jr. also pointed out how hypocritical it is for Democrats to focus on Cruz’s Cancun trip but ignore New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s recent coronavirus death cover-up.

Cruz blasted the media for using his “mistake” to “distract” from the “real issues that I think Texans care about.”

“What I would say is I was taking care of my family, the same way that Texans all across the state were taking care of theirs,” Cruz said.

“It certainly was not my intention for that to be understood — as critics have tried to paint it — as somehow diminishing the hardship that other Texans have experienced,” he said.

