Congressional Democrats and mainstream media have many things in common, but the most obvious is their continued obsession with Donald Trump. Nearly a month after Joe Biden was inaugurated, they’re both still trying to diminish the legacy of President Trump, destroy his future political prospects, and gaslight the American people into thinking they were crazy for supporting him in the first place.

The latest manifestation of their obsession is the “No Glory for Hate Act.” The bill is designed to prevent monuments and buildings from being named after Donald Trump. How that’s supposed to improve national unity is a mystery. Breitbart reports:

According to the bill’s text, which was provided late last month, the legislation would “prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents.” While Trump is not mentioned by name in the proposed legislation, he is the only president to have been impeached twice by the House.

The bill, dubbed the “No Glory for Hate Act,” was introduced by California Democrat Rep. Linda Sanchez and has 13 cosponsors, all of whom are Democrats.

“For years, Donald Trump poured gasoline on lies, encouraging racism and hatred, then lit the match on January 6th,” Sanchez said in a statement last month.

“A president who has been impeached twice does not deserve the honours bestowed on a former president,” Sanchez added. “We should never glorify the hatred Donald Trump personified as President. This bill ensures that there is no glory for hate, not a building, statue, or even a park bench.”

The bill specifically prevents federal funds from being used to “create or display any symbol, monument, or statue commemorating any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives,” including “any highway, park, subway, Federal building, military installation, street, or other Federal property.”

The bill also prevents Trump from being buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“The Secretary of Defense shall not approve a determination of eligibility for interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery made by the Secretary of the Army that permits the interment or inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery of any former President that has been twice impeached by the House of Representatives,” the bill states.

In addition, the bill states that twice impeached presidents are “not entitled to receive any benefit, other than Secret Service protection, under such Act.”

This is the most spiteful bill pushed forward by Democrats in years, and that’s saying a lot. There is no benefit to the United States or its people that can come from this. The only benefit would go to the unhinged Democrats pressing it forward. Many would mark it as their crowning achievement.

Most Democrats in Washington DC do not want unity. They want submission. They want Americans to feel worse than we already do as they usher in a tide of contempt towards the entire government apparatus.

