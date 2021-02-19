https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/desantis-limbaugh-flags-florida/2021/02/19/id/1010753

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in the state to honor conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died this week.

“We had one of our own, Rush Limbaugh, pass away a few days ago,” DeSantis said. “What we do for something of this magnitude, when they announce the dates of internment for Rush, we are going to be lowering the flags to half-staff.”

DeSantis was joined by producer and longtime friend of Limbaugh’s James Golden, better known as “Bo Snerdley,” at a Friday press conference.

Limbaugh was a resident of Palm Beach, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

He died Wednesday of lung cancer a year after announcing his diagnosis with the disease. Limbaugh was 70.

When his death was announced, DeSantis praised the talk show host for being a “warm person” and a good friend, the Sentinel noted.

“Casey and I are truly saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend Rush Limbaugh,” DeSantis said.

“Through hard work, the will to succeed and, yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in American history.”

