Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped Democratic leaders across the country this week; saying the only reason schools remain closed is because of far-left legislators bowing to the demands of education unions.

“Florida schools are open, and every parent has the right to send their kids to school for in-person instruction. Those who insist on keeping the schoolhouse doors closed are ignoring evidence and placing special interests ahead of the best interests of children and families,” posted DeSantis on Twitter.

“Florida schools are open for in-person instruction,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. “Every single parent in this state has a right to send their kid to in-person instruction. We have done it the right way. We are not going to turn back.”

Florida schools are open, and every parent has the right to send their kids to school for in-person instruction. Those who insist on keeping the schoolhouse doors closed are ignoring evidence and placing special interests ahead of the best interests of children and families. pic.twitter.com/DG9iUuKMlc — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 15, 2021

“It does not require another $100 billion. If you want to open schools, open them. Open the doors. Let them come in and let them learn. The only reason that’s not happening across the country is because the Democratic Party puts the interest of education unions ahead of the well-being of our children,” he added.

Watch DeSantis’ comments above.

