Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisOvernight Health Care: Biden officials announce funding to track virus variants | Senate Dems unveil public option proposal | White House: Teacher vaccinations not required for schools to reopen Florida restaurant goes viral with ‘face diapers not required’ sign DeSantis threatens to divert vaccines from communities criticizing distribution MORE (R) said Friday that he would order flags to fly at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio star Rush Limbaugh, who died this week at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“I know they’re still figuring out arrangements. But what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis said during a political event in Palm Beach County, where Limbaugh lived.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend.”@GovRonDeSantis announced this morning he will lower flags in the state in honor of Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host who died earlier this week.https://t.co/RCQKnFMomd pic.twitter.com/LQtewzlFqr — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021

The governor made the announcement during an event to announce election reforms he would support. He kicked off the event by honoring Limbaugh.

“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis said. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”

In a statement shortly after Limbaugh’s death, DeSantis praised him as the greatest of all time “of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

Earlier this week, Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) sent a letter asking for DeSantis to bestow the honor to “a great Floridian.”

“Mr. Limbaugh was a champion of the constitution, civic engagement, and a true American patriot,” Sabatini wrote.

Today I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis requesting the lowering of Florida’s flags to half-staff in honor of the passing of a great Floridian—Rush Limbaugh. Rush was a relentless champion of America and of civic engagement. May his memory live on forever. pic.twitter.com/5vXHbo9mDz — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 17, 2021

DeSantis most recently ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the police victims of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to The Miami Herald.

Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democratic official, criticized DeSantis’s “priorities.”

“But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis John LewisCongressional Black Caucus to push aggressive agenda Fallen Capitol Police officer to lie in honor in Rotunda John Lewis memorial to replace Confederate monument in Georgia MORE,” she said, referring to the civil rights icon and longtime Democratic lawmaker from Georgia who died in July.

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

Republicans have been mourning the loss of the radio pioneer this week, who was lauded for his key role in amplifying conservative messaging and helping shape the direction of the party during more than 30 years on air.

Limbaugh was a close ally of former President Trump Donald TrumpThune: Trump allies partaking in ‘cancel culture’ by punishing senators who voted to convict Biden administration open to restarting nuclear talks with Iran Trump-McConnell rift divides GOP donors MORE, who awarded the syndicated radio host the Presidential Medal of Freedom during last year’s State of the Union address.

During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News, Trump called the late radio host a “great man.”

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” had more than 15 million listeners at its peak, an audience size that added to Limbaugh’s political influence.

However, he was a controversial figure who angered and offended many with his incendiary remarks on race and gender, many of which resurfaced this week.

