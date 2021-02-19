https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dolly-parton-declines-bill-erect-statue-tennessee-capitol-grounds/

(UPLIFTIG TODAY) – The country music legend Dolly Parton is showing the world just how classy and humble she really is once again this week by graciously saying that she does not want the Tennessee legislature to approve a bill calling for a statue of her to be erected on Capitol grounds.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds. I am honored and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration,” Parton said in a statement. “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”

“I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean,” she added. “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

