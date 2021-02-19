https://www.oann.com/don-jr-i-wont-jump-on-bandwagon-to-cancel-sen-cruz/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=don-jr-i-wont-jump-on-bandwagon-to-cancel-sen-cruz

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves following a second closed-door interview with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump Jr. negotiated limitations with the committee after it issued a subpoena for his testimony, which will include questions about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer promising incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, is shown in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. defended Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he took a trip to Cancun during a weather crisis in his state.

President Trump’s son said he realized the optics were not ideal, but said Cruz is a senator and not a governor, therefore not responsible for managing state emergencies.

Don Jr. added that people are trying to cancel Cruz for simply taking a family vacation.

“I’m not going to jump on this bandwagon on trying to cancel the guy for taking his kids on a vacation,” Don Jr. said. “Maybe it’s not the ideal time, quite certainly it’s not, but give me a break. They are spending more time focusing on this than they are governors just flagrantly disregarding their executive orders, shutting down states. Shows you how ridiculous things are.”

Cruz has called his trip a “mistake,” and said in hindsight he would not have done it.

