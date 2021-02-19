https://www.oann.com/don-jr-i-wont-jump-on-bandwagon-to-cancel-sen-cruz/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=don-jr-i-wont-jump-on-bandwagon-to-cancel-sen-cruz

UPDATED 11:15 AM PT – Friday, February 19, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. defended Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he took a trip to Cancun during a weather crisis in his state.

President Trump’s son said he realized the optics were not ideal, but said Cruz is a senator and not a governor, therefore not responsible for managing state emergencies.

The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 18, 2021

Don Jr. added that people are trying to cancel Cruz for simply taking a family vacation.

“I’m not going to jump on this bandwagon on trying to cancel the guy for taking his kids on a vacation,” Don Jr. said. “Maybe it’s not the ideal time, quite certainly it’s not, but give me a break. They are spending more time focusing on this than they are governors just flagrantly disregarding their executive orders, shutting down states. Shows you how ridiculous things are.”

Cruz has called his trip a “mistake,” and said in hindsight he would not have done it.

