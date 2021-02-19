https://thelibertyloft.com/donald-trump-jr-trends-on-twitter-for-ridiculous-reason/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dallas, TX — Donald Trump, Jr. was trending on Twitter on Friday for one of the most ridiculous reasons ever. He was trending because of his statements regarding Sen. Ted Cruz’s vacation and calling out the hypocrisy of the Left. The Left who refuses to address the failures of Democrats across the country.

Trump, Jr. made comments on Thursday night on a rumble video talking about the attempts to cancel Ted Cruz and called out the hypocrisy for those being silent on it. You can see the original post below.

No Title The hypocrisy of those trying to cancel Ted Cruz who have been totally silent on their Democrat Governor’s incompetence is telling. My thoughts on the Cancún Cruz fauxoutrage! #Cruz #CancunGate is fake. https://t.co/WnYe1onpIK

So why was he trending on Twitter? Because people thought that he was referring to Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas as a Democrat. The radical left-wing judgmental group saw his comments about canceling Ted Cruz and in the same sentence a reference to Democrat Governor’s and started immediately attacking. They misunderstood common English!

Rather than understand what Trump, Jr. was trying to say, they showed their ignorance and incompetence in their attacks. He had no issues calling this out in his most recent video. He shared that he was trending for the dumbest reason. He calls out the hypocrisy of the Left and their inaction to hold Democrats accountable.

He specifically referred to “blue check mark” activists in his video that are in New York and California. It is true that the hypocrisy of the Left is ridiculous in the events as they continue to ignore the actions of Gov. Cuomo but want to hold Cruz and others accountable for things that they have no control over.

Some replies to Trump Jr. included asking him what Cruz had done for Texas. They shared how Beto O’Rourke had started a food drive. They shared that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had raised $1 million. Then they shared that Ted Cruz did nothing to help Texas.

To be honest, Texas isn’t needing a handout at the moment. They need heat. While the measures by O’Rourke and AOC are generous, it does nothing to turn the power and heat back on for those folks in Texas. Which is what they seemed to suggest that Ted Cruz and others should do.

The left is absolutely ridiculous in their attempts to attack in this situation. They simply cannot understand simple communication, economics, and responsibility. But that’s the radical left for you.

CNN Isn’t News But Rush Limbaugh’s Passing Is In a recent NY Post article, it is shared that CNN has put a lid on Chris Cuomo. The brother to NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer allowed to cover his brother. He cannot talk about him, interview him, or anything of the sort.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

