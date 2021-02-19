https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/entire-school-board-resigns-after-members-caught-mocking-parents-who-want?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Every member of a school board in northern California has resigned following a scandal in which members were caught mocking parents looking to have their kids back in school.

The four representatives on the Oakley Union Elementary School District board stepped down after audio surfaced of a virtual meeting in which one of the members alleged that parents eager to have their children back in school simply wanted someone else to watch them.

“They don’t know what we know behind the scenes, and it’s really unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back,” the board member was heard saying.

The recorded comments drew instant rebuke and criticism. Millions of students nationwide have been out of school for nearly a year, attending via virtual classrooms due to concerns that the coronavirus might spread if schools are open.

One of the board members referred to the remarks as “truly inappropriate” and admitted: “I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened.”

