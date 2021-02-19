https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fascist-twitter-cancels-paul-sperry/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Twitter has permanently banned conservative journalist Paul Sperry, allegedly without warning and without his having broken any rules. “There were no warnings. No rules were broken, they just don’t like me because of their politics.” Sperry has an active twitter presence and writes for Real Clear Investigations.

“They are trying to push me off their platform. If they can harass and silence a professional journalist, they can silence anybody.” Sperry reported that twitter’s reasoning for suspending him was that his account was “a robot.”