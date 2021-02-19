https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/539645-feds-seize-282-million-worth-of-frosted-cocaine-corn-flakes

Federal agents seized $2.82 million worth of cocaine-coated corn flakes, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release on Friday.

CBP officers in Cincinnati intercepted a large shipment of cereal that was headed to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Officers opened the box and saw cereal with white powder, with flakes coated in a “grayish substance.” They tested the flakes and the substance, and found that they contained cocaine.

The shipment had 44 pounds of cocaine-coated corn flakes, the agency said, noting that its street value could be upwards of $2.82 million.

Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a statement that “the men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.”

CBP said it seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry on a typical day in fiscal year 2020.

