https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539668-florida-officials-catch-young-women-dressed-as-grannies-trying-to-get

Two Florida women dressed as elderly individuals in an effort to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the local sheriff’s office confirmed to The Hill.

The two women wore disguises consisting of bonnets, gloves and glasses in order to appear as though they were over the age of 65, the current vaccine age requirement in Florida, according to The Washington Post.

Their plot failed when workers at the vaccine distribution clinic noticed the birth dates on their licenses didn’t match up with the information they had provided. The women, ages 44 and 34, were then stopped by authorities, according to the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Fla.

Body camera footage from an Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputy showed the women being chided for their efforts.

“You’ve stolen a vaccine from someone that needs it more than you,” an officer is heard saying on the footage, shared to Twitter by WSVN News.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera video from an incident in Central Florida where two young women reportedly dressed up as ‘”grannies” to try and get the COVID vaccine. STORY: https://t.co/BWkglfQtHl pic.twitter.com/8KshgFEqKY — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 19, 2021

Deputies were asked by the Department of Health to issue trespass warnings to the two women, who were warned they would be arrested if they tried to return, the OCSO said.

“You have to wait your turn,” another officer can be heard telling them in the video. “You’re lucky you’re not being arrested right now.”

Despite being apprehended, the women’s ruse appeared to have previously worked, as both had cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to verify that they had been given their first vaccine doses, the Post reports.

Updated: 7:44 p.m.

