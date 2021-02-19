https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-woman-tiktok-capitol-riot

A Florida woman was arrested after taunting the FBI on a TikTok video and threatening to shoot them if they tried to question her about her presence at the protest preceding the U.S. Capitol riot.

The Department of Justice said in a statement on Friday that Suzanne Kaye of Boca Raton had been arrested over the threat to shoot FBI agents who might come to her house.

Prosecutors said the FBI contacted Kaye on Jan. 28 after they received an anonymous tip that she had posted on Facebook that she had been at the protest at the Capitol. The FBI says Kaye denied being at the Capitol but said she knew of people who had travelled there. She agreed to speak to them and gave them her address.

Kaye gave a much different account of her interaction with the FBI in the video that was also posted to her “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” page on Facebook.

“Hi friends. I’m here to let you know I need to drink. Just got a call from the FBI. They want to come talk to me about my visit to D.C. on January 6th,” said Kaye on the video while taking a swig of Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire.

“I’m an American. I know my f***ing rights,” she continued.

“My First Amendment rights to free speech, my Second Amendment right to carry a gun, to shoot your f***ing ass if you come to my house. So f*** you!” Kaye concluded.

The statement did not say whether prosecutors believed Kaye had attended the rioting at the Capitol or if she had only attended the protest that preceded the rioting.

Federal prosecutors charged Kaye, 59, with making a communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In an email to the Miami New Times, her federal public defender, Kristy Militello, said that Kaye’s comments were protected under the First Amendment.

“We will vigorously defend Ms. Kaye’s First Amendment right to express herself on social media and against this alleged crime,” Militello said. “We look forward to presenting her defense at the appropriate time in court.”

Here’s the ANGRY Patriot Hippie video that got Kaye arrested:









WEB EXTRA: Florida Woman Suzanne Kaye Arrested For Threatening To Kill FBI Agents In Video



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

