Fox News reported on Friday that Democratic Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo might be politically at risk in his bid for reelection next year. The media outlet stated that Republican Representative Lee Zeldin of New York “is being encouraged by Republicans to run next year against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.”

A Republican consultant with ties to the congressman reportedly told Fox News, “In the last 48 hours a significant number of large donors and influential Republicans have reached out to Lee Zeldin to ask him to take on Cuomo.”

Cuomo is a three-term Democratic governor of New York who has recently been the subject of intense scrutiny for his mishandling of coronavirus patients and is now being investigated.

New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo is under investigation by the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, as well as the FBI, for his administration’s decision to send recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, local New York media reported Wednesday night. According to the Albany Times-Union, the U.S. Attorney’s investigation is in its “early stages” but is focusing on Cuomo’s controversial nursing home policy, which may have resulted in thousands of deaths, many more than the Cuomo administration originally reported.

Fox News’ source asked to remain anonymous when speaking to the media outlet, but reportedly said that Zeldin has been listening carefully to the people who have called him and reached out.

Zeldin is a four-term congressman representing the eastern half of New York’s Long Island.

New York has notably been a blue state, and Cuomo won reelection to a third term in 2018 by 23 points. However, his recent scandals potentially opened up his reelection race to other contenders.

Democratic lawmakers and leaders have been critical of Governor Cuomo following the fallout from his decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York, as well. On Wednesday, The Daily Wire reported that “more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers issued a statement calling to strip Cuomo of emergency powers.”

Republican insiders predict that the Empire State’s 2022 gubernatorial showdown will become a national race overnight if the GOP lands a credible candidate to take on Cuomo. Some national Republicans, who feel that Zeldin would have the best chance against Cuomo, are ready to help the congressman if he launches a campaign, a separate GOP source said.

Representative Zeldin was an attorney and officer in the U.S. Army Reserve. He was first elected in 2014 to the Suffolk County congressional district. During former President Trump’s term, Zeldin was reportedly a “staunch ally and defender” of the president.

Zeldin recently spoke about the investigation of Governor Cuomo on Fox News, telling Maria Bartiromo, “It’s really important on behalf of the thousands of families…that this investigation goes all the way to the end.”

Joined @MariaBartiromo this AM to discuss @TheJusticeDept and @FBI investigation of Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home policy. We owe it to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones in nursing homes that we see this through to the end & deliver justice! pic.twitter.com/jCqTpgLJOh — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 18, 2021

Other New York Republicans that are considered to be potential gubernatorial contenders against Cuomo are Reps. Elise Stefanik, described by Fox News as “a rising star in the party and major Trump supporter,” and Tom Reed, “a more moderate congressman.”

