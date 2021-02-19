https://thehill.com/homenews/media/539675-fox-newss-chris-wallace-praises-bidens-discipline

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris WallaceChristopher (Chris) WallaceKlobuchar: Impeachment trial ‘was about not hiding history’ Graham: Trump ‘mad at some folks’ but ‘ready to move on’ CDC head: ‘I think we need a lot more resources in order to get the schools safe’ MORE praised President Biden Joe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE on “America’s Newsroom” on Friday morning, giving the president high marks for his communication skills and lack of verbal mistakes.

“I think [what’s] surprisingly good has been how disciplined he has been,” Wallace said in his appearance during the second hour of the show, which airs weekday mornings.

Wallace made the comment after discussing Biden’s reaction to the weather crisis in Texas when co-anchor Bill Hemmer asked him to assess Biden’s performance so far.

“You know we, all those of us who have covered Joe Biden for a while, know that, you know, he gets, he makes gaffes. He says things he doesn’t want to, goes down various paths. That hasn’t been much of that under President Biden,” Wallace responded. “He has been very focused and very disciplined in terms of his activities, in terms of his messages.”

Wallace said he was also impressed when Biden openly declared moderate positions on issues like student debt and the minimum wage Tuesday during a televised Town Hall on CNN.

“He is not getting pushed around by the left,” Wallace said. “And in a funny way, I wonder if the people at the White House don’t think getting pushed from the left puts him more in the center, which is not a bad place to be in American politics.”

This is not the first time Wallace has applauded Biden’s communications skills; after Biden assumed office, Wallace said the president had made “the best inaugural address I have ever heard.” The kudos earned Wallace criticism from the right, including Fox News personalities like Greg Gutfeld, host of “The Greg Gutfeld Show” and co-host of the panel talk show “The Five.”

