CHRIS Cuomo has been slammed for a tweet calling for the mayor of Texas to show “leadership” while he ignores his Governor brother’s nursing home scandal.

Criticism towards the CNN host of Cuomo Prime Time was prompted by a Thursday morning tweet directed towards Tim Boyd, the mayor of Colorado City in Texas.

Chris Cuomo, right, has been slammed for ignoring Gov Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandalCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Chris Cuomo tweeted this on Thursday morningCredit: Twitter

One user tweeted: ‘Was this meant for your brother?’Credit: Twitter

Another said: ‘Can I introduce you to the governor of New York?’Credit: Twitter

This user wrote: ‘You don’t need to subtweet your own brother’Credit: Twitter

The 50-year-old TV journalist wrote to Twitter: “Resign or apologize and learn and become a better leader?”

Alongside his words, was a CBS News tweet, which read: “Texas mayor resigns after telling residents desperate for power and heat ‘only the strong will survive.'”

In response to Cuomo’s post, one Twitter user commented: “Just to be clear, this comment applies to your brother as well…

“I’m hearing crickets from you on the GIANT criminal scandal your brother is currently involved in. Your silence is deafening. Isn’t your job to hold powerful people accountable?”

“Now do your brother, Fredo,” someone else wrote, followed by another, seemingly joking, who commented: “Should we tell him?”

Chris Cuomo took to Twitter on Thursday – prompting widespread criticismCredit: Getty Images – Getty

“I give this mayor credit for doing the right thing by resigning. Your brother should do the same,” tweeted another.

Other Twitter users asked: “Was this meant for your brother?” and “Can I introduce you to the Governor of New York?”

Donald Trump Jr. even chimed in to denounce the New York Governor’s younger brother.

He tweeted: “Great to see Chris Cuomo finally address his brothers gross negligence in NY.

“I was wondering when he was going to cover this story since he did so much in the past with him.”

Someone else tweeted to the CNN host: “You dont need to subtweet your own brother.”

An investigation has been launched into Cuomo’s coronavirus task force which was formed last March and included his secretary Melissa DeRosa.

Andrew Cuomo has been under fire after his secretary admitted on a conference call his administration withheld the true nursing homes death tollCredit: RochesterFirst.com

Cuomo has been under fire after DeRosa admitted on a conference call his administration withheld the true nursing homes death toll, fearing that they would be “used against us.”

The true Covid-related death toll of nursing home residents between March and August last year may be twice as high as the 6,400 officially reported, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A few days ago, Cuomo was also blasted for not covering his brother Andrew Cuomo‘s nursing home Covid scandal on on the same day that he denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, social media backlash struck Cuomo on Thursday as his brother Gov Cuomo was denounced for “bullying” by NYC mayor Bill de Blasio

De Blasio backed up state lawmaker Ron Kim after it was revealed the New York Governor had threatened him during phone conversations for exposing a nursing home death cover-up.

Social media backlash struck Cuomo on Thursday as his brother Andrew, left, was denounced for ‘bullying’ by NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, rightCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Speaking to MSNBC De Blasio said “It’s a sad thing to say but that’s classic Andrew Cuomo. A lot of people in New York state have received those phone calls.

“The bullying is nothing new. I believe Ron Kim and it’s very, very sad. No public servant, no person who is telling the truth, should be treated that way.

“The threats, the belittling, the demand that someone change their statement right that moment – many, many times I’ve heard that and I know a lot of other people in the state that have heard that.”

De Blasio later called for a probe into the nursing home scandal and said: “There clearly needs to be a full investigation.

“We’re talking about thousands of people who were lost, our seniors, our elders, families that still don’t know the truth and questions need to be answered to make sure nothing like this happens again. There absolutely needs to be a full investigation.”

Previously Kim had revealed Gov. Cuomo called him multiple times asking him to lie and said his career would be destroyed if he spoke out.

Cuomo ripped by mayor for ‘bullying’ after ‘belittling phone calls exposed’

