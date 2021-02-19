https://nationalfile.com/global-warming-kerry-says-paris-climate-accord-isnt-enough-we-will-all-die-in-9-years/

Despite the United Nations previously saying that the United States was greener than ever under President Donald Trump and no longer needed to join the Paris Climate Accord, Climate Czar John Kerry now says Joe Biden rejoining the economically devastating compact is no longer enough, and we will all die in 9 years unless radical action is taken.

“The scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis, we are now three years gone, so we have 9 years left,” said Kerry.

It is worth noting this number was not created by scientists, but was named seemingly randomly by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). In fact, scientists have refuted this unfounded claim as completely false.

The CBS news report then claimed that Paris Climate Accord is no longer enough to stave off this catastrophic end to human life, and Kerry agreed. This is despite the United Nations saying that the Trump administration’s focus on clean coal and energy independence was enough to justify the United States avoiding the climate compact altogether.

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris,” Kerry claimed, without evidence, “We would seen a rise in the earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic.”

“There is no room for BS anymore, there’s no faking it on this one.”

.@JohnKerry: “We have nine years left” to “avert climate catastrophe … There’s no room for B.S. anymore” CBS: “The clock is ticking” pic.twitter.com/qAlEdBCrOL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 19, 2021

As National File previously reported, in December “the United Nations (UN) released its Emissions Gap Report 2020. This report is an annual assessment of contributions to greenhouse gas and carbon emissions from around the world.”

But in a rare moment of ingenuous clarity by the body, the UN has concluded that the United States need not rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. The UN’s report as evidence, supports the idea that the US should simply continue on its present path to continue to cut its own emissions. The UN’s report shows that the US is the most successful major country at mitigating its own pollution. According to the report, “the United States of America emits 13 per cent of global GHG emissions.” Comparatively, “China emits more than one-quarter of global GHG emissions.”

It is worth noting that the Paris Climate Accord considers China a “developing” nation, and accordingly, it will be held to a much lower standard when it comes to controlling its pollution. The same is true of India. China and India are, collectively, the world’s biggest polluter, and outperform virtually every Western country in combined in this metric.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

