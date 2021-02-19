https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603042f05db3705aa0aad994
People looking for fresh reasons for governments to rein in the social network got some ammunition from the company’s latest power move….
Dutch senators have voted overwhelmingly to pass an emergency act to continue a nationwide curfew, disregarding a judge’s ruling this week that the restriction violates the law as well as the rights o…
During a press conference Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that flags in Florida would be lowered to half-staff for conservative talk radio……
This map, updated every Friday, tracks which counties in the U.S. meet the CDC’s criteria for opening schools fully, for hybrid instruction, or remote-only learning….
(NATIONAL PULSE) – A new study from renowned University of Hamburg researcher Roland Wiesendanger concludes the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the “cause” of COVID-19. The February study argues again…