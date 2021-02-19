https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-florida-gov-desantis-announces-new-election-integrity-measures-for-future-elections

FL Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday held a conference where he announced that the state would be moving forwards with new election integrity measures.

“We were not going to be sending out unsolicited mass mail ballots because, as we’ve seen, there’s problems with that. And when people tried to sue us, we told them, ‘Pound sand. We’re not going to change what we’re doing.‘”

“So the result of 2020 from an administrative perspective was that Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country. Other states took days, weeks, and even months to count their votes, and yet Florida, by midnight on Election Night, we had 99% reporting and 11 million votes counted, tabulated, and put out to the public. It can be done, and don’t let anybody tell you it can’t be done.”

“We need to make sure that our citizens have confidence in the elections, that they have the ability to vote. We want, obviously, everyone to vote, but we don’t want anyone to cheat, and we want to make sure that we strike that appropriate balance.”

The details of the new policies are described briefly in the following tweet:

As part of Desantis’s election integrity proposal today, counties would be prohibited from receiving grants from private third-party organizations for “get out the vote” initiatives. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 19, 2021

“As part of Desantis’s election integrity proposal today, counties would be prohibited from receiving grants from private third-party organizations for “get out the vote” initiatives.”

Also:

Ballot boxes will be inspected for integrity.

No one will be able to collect a ballot other then their own or one for a member of their immediate family

Only voters specifically asking for a ballot would get one.

Vote-by-mail requests must be made on a yearly basis.

Vote by mail ballot signatures must match the most recent signature on file

Political parties and candidates must be permitted to observe the signature matching process.

Supervisors of Elections will have to report how many ballots have been requested, received and left to be counted, They also have to post over-vote ballots on their respective websites for the canvassing boards before the boards’ meetings.

Voter turnout data must be provided in real time.



