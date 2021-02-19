https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/19/hes-a-disgrace-unapologetic-gov-andrew-cuomo-plays-the-victim-casts-more-blame-and-melts-projection-detectors/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo just keeps on digging.

Today Gov. Cuomo held another press conference where he doubled down on claims that his administration has done nothing wrong, and he’s accused Republicans and Democrats of being liars who need to be more aggressively called out:

Gee, Cuomo’s determined to go down swinging, isn’t he?

It’s called “projection” and nobody does it like Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon might not have even been nearly as shameless.

Janice Dean was among those hammering Cuomo:

Gov. Cuomo also had an interesting way of trying to distract from the nursing home data scandal:

And now there’s a lot of blood in the water, because AOC has called for an investigation of Cuomo’s handling of Covid-19 and nursing homes.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...