https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6030c1805db3705aa0aae385
Republican lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to take decisive action against a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany….
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing new measures in election security, including the banning of mail-in voting and ballot harvesting. If the Republican party has any sense, they wi…
During Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed he never seriously considered walking away from t…
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has taken initial steps to make a decision in a contested Iowa election….
An Iowa mother and her son were arrested by the FBI on Friday and face charges connected with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob….