https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539685-house-panel-unveils-19-trillion-relief-package

House Democrats on Friday unveiled a gargantuan $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the first step of codifying the proposal crafted by President BidenJoe BidenDeath toll from winter weather rises to at least 40: AP On The Money: House panel spars over GameStop, Robinhood | Manchin meets with advocates for wage | Yellen says go big, GOP says hold off Top political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegal campaign contributions MORE’s administration.

The package that will be considered by the House Budget Committee is the result of a combination of measures that have already been approved by at least nine different committees.

The full package could pass the House as soon as next week, though it faces what is expected to be a fierce battle in the Senate given Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the upper chamber and opposition from some centrists over some of the bill’s language, particularly over a boost to the minimum wage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This reconciliation bill is the next step toward implementing the American Rescue Plan and finally changing the direction of these crises,” said Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthGOP highlights unspent relief funds in criticizing Biden plan Senate Democrats likely to face key test of unity on 2022 budget House will have to vote on budget second time as GOP notches wins MORE (D-Ky.), the chair of the budget panel. “Without this relief package, conditions will spiral further out of control and families will suffer needlessly.”

“We are in a race against time, and aggressive, bold action is needed before our nation is permanently scarred by the human and economic costs of inaction,” he added. “We have the plan and the fiscal space, we have the American people behind us, and now we have the bill to get it done.”

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

