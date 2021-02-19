https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/house-republican-reacts-dems-fit-guns-home/

Reacting to Democrats who had a fit over the fact she has guns in her home, a Colorado congresswoman says her colleagues across the aisle are “too busy mocking the Constitution” to get their work done.

The reaction from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., came after a virtual hearing that disintegrated into a diatribe against the Second Amendment, which, Boebert pointed out, is part of the Constitution that Democrats swore an oath to uphold.

“Rather than having a productive debate about policy … Democrats were too busy mocking the Constitution and disrespecting the everyday Americans that I was elected to represent,” she said in an interview with Fox News’ Mike Emanuel.

“This was my first committee hearing, and the chairman couldn’t stop attacking, degrading,and insulting committee members,” she said. “I am busy fighting against the left’s real fetish for power and stripping Americans of their constitutional rights.”

In the hearing, when Boebert was on screen from her home in Colorado, viewers could see several guns on shelves in the background.

When criticized for the “unsafe” storage of weapons, she pointed out they were not in storage, they are “ready for use.”

Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., charged: “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the COVID epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person and our safety and our ability to conduct business civilly, without feeling threatened, is a relevant consideration, unfortunately.”

Boebert said Huffman is a creep and his “disdain for the Constitution was on full display.”

Claude Taylor, a former White House staff member for Bill Clinton, criticized Boebert via Twitter.

“Unsafe gun storage is no laughing matter,” he wrote. “Is this Fascist fraulein really the best Colorado’s 3rd CD can do?”

Boebert said: “Who says this is storage? These are ready for use.”

I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background… 😳😳😳 #SafeStorage pic.twitter.com/uveXvGfafu — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 18, 2021

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., tweeted: “I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background.”

Boebert responded: “It’s kind of alarming that she has so many dishes in her sink collecting bacteria. Do your dishes, Hon.”

Democrats have been working to ban members of Congress from having weapons at the Capitol, and Huffman said he would implement a rule to that effect when members again meet in person.

Boebert asked whether there would be a safe storage area to lock up her firearms during committee meetings.

Who says this is storage? These are ready for use. https://t.co/y9fxckjcGl — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 18, 2021

She put the committee on notice that she will be watching: “How about the 19th Amendment? Can women vote in this committee? Why does anyone think that they can cherry-pick the Second Amendment and say this is the one enumerated right that we can take away from people?”

She owned a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill before her election.

“Why stop with the Second Amendment?” she said. “Let’s go ahead and quarter soldiers in this committee room. There’s plenty of soldiers in the parking garage at ‘Fort Pelosi’ in Washington.”

