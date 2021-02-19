https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/hundreds-suffer-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-efforts-stay-warm-winter-storm/

(BREITBART) – Power outages have generated hundreds of cases of carbon monoxide poisoning as Texans turn to running vehicles and wood fires in homes to stay warm.

A dramatic case took place in the early hours of Wednesday when Houston Police found a woman and child dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using a running vehicle in their garage to stay warm. As Breitbart Texas reported, law enforcement officials near Houston also found families burning charcoal indoors.

While Texas officials have been sending numerous messages on social media, television and radio, those without power have not been able to receive that information ahead of time.

