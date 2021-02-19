https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/love-adore-rush-conservative-icons-little-brother-david-limbaugh-breaks-silence-death/

David Limbaugh is a conservative columnist and author and distinguished attorney. David is also the younger brother of conservative icon Rush Limbaugh.

On Wednesday Rush Limbaugh passed away after a year-long battle with stage 4 lung cancer. He was 70-years-old.

Rush was loved by millions and was the voice of American conservatism for decades. Whenever you needed a reassuring voice to cut through the confusion and wickedness of the American left Rush Limbaugh was there. His words were ALWAYS spot on, honest, entertaining, and prescient. He will be missed.

Little brother David Limbaugh tweeted out about his older brother after his death.

Im not ready to speak yet but I Im so proud of my amazing, loving brother. Thousands of you have shared how much he meant to you. My brother was the real deal. I can’t describe how sad I am but also how proud I am of my big brother. I love and adore you Rush. Thank you all. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) February 18, 2021

