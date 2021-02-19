https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/election-tomorrow-lose-landslide-3-kentucky-gop-county-leaders-call-mitch-mcconnell-step/

The Nelson County Republican Party wrote Senator Mitch McConnell on Tuesday demanding he immediately resign from his leadership position with the Republican Party’s caucus in the United States Senate.

This comes after McConnell’s comments on Saturday and an explosive editorial in the Wall Street Journal viciously attacking and smearing President Donald Trump.

Nelson County Chairman Don Thrasher pointed out McConnell’s “complete and total disdain for the will of your constituents” for the reason for the letter.

** Mitch McConnell’s favorability rating is at 18%, near Liz Cheney territory! There is NO WAY he should be Senate Majority leader!

Now this…

Several more GOP leaders have joined Chairman Thrasher in calling for Mitch McConnell to step down as GOP leader of the US Senate.

Butler County Kentucky



Hart County Kentucky



Simpson County Kentucky



