Insanity Wrap needs to know: What if the pandemic was nearly over and everybody pretended not to notice?

Answer: That’s less of a “What if?” and more of an “Exactly what’s going on.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Star Trek star learns not to mess with Texas

Yet another example of the new anti-racism looking an awful lot like the old racism

The Junior Anti-Sex League is real and Orwell is not happy about it

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(Image by ktphotography from Pixabay.)

Amazing news Insanity Wrap first found in the Wall Street Journal’s…

…opinion pages?

That’s right — and the CDC’s own data back up the claims.

This one hasn’t made the big headlines, but it’s the biggest story of the year:

Amid the dire Covid warnings, one crucial fact has been largely ignored: Cases are down 77% over the past six weeks. If a medication slashed cases by 77%, we’d call it a miracle pill. Why is the number of cases plummeting much faster than experts predicted? In large part because natural immunity from prior infection is far more common than can be measured by testing. Testing has been capturing only from 10% to 25% of infections, depending on when during the pandemic someone got the virus. Applying a time-weighted case capture average of 1 in 6.5 to the cumulative 28 million confirmed cases would mean about 55% of Americans have natural immunity. Now add people getting vaccinated. As of this week, 15% of Americans have received the vaccine, and the figure is rising fast. Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb estimates 250 million doses will have been delivered to some 150 million people by the end of March.

Boom: Herd immunity, end of crisis.

So why isn’t this being shouted from the rooftops? Why is the biggest story of the year practically buried on the op-ed page of a single newspaper?

Imagine if when the Empire of Japan surrendered to Allied forces in 1945, instead of throwing a big-ass party, and beginning the processes of demobilization, President Truman basically let the news slide while keeping 13 million Americans in uniform?

Crazy, right?

Why, it’s almost as though those in power are wedded to having a permanent crisis.

So Insanity Wrap will tell you again: COVID-19 cases are down 77% in the last six weeks. We’ll likely have herd immunity by April.

Let’s get back to work.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

SEATTLE: ANTIFA harasses Post Millennial Reporter @KatieDaviscourt last night. “Rot in fucking hell you WHITE fucking bitch! You’re a fucking Colonizer bitch, go fuck yourself!” pic.twitter.com/kzIjPLx41r — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) February 19, 2021

Kudos to Katie Daviscourt for having the stones to take these threats and keep on reporting.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Replace “Emmanuel Goldstein” with “Anyone not conforming with COVID-19 health theater” and some people are already living in George Orwell’s 1984.

In 1984, the Party encouraged young women to join the Junior Anti-Sex League. Love for anyone or anything other than Big Brother was a threat to the Party’s total control, so organizations like the Anti-Sex League did their best to suck all the fun out of life.

Sex between Party members for anything other than procreation was frowned upon, and ultimately is what led to Winston Smith getting tortured and reeducated until he finally loved Big Brother more than Julia, his once true love.

The good news is that we don’t (yet?) have an all-powerful Party sucking all the fun out of life with organizations like the Junior Anti-Sex League.

The bad news is that untold numbers of woke young people are organizing themselves to suck all the fun out of life.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

The most anti-Trump, far-left progressive irl person I still follow on social media is a friend from years ago. He spent the day condemning statements like this from the left and calling them “elitist pricks.” “I thought we called that ‘victim blaming’,” he said. https://t.co/il9QCW1Nir — Celine D. Ryan (@celinedryan) February 19, 2021

Today’s craziest person is the well-meaning Democrat — and there are millions of them, even after you subtract all of the Wokes and most of the officeholders — who doesn’t feel betrayed by Joe Biden on something already.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Good government vs. bad government, Florida boom vs New York bust:

“What this Governor in Florida has done is first class,” Langone said during an appearance on “Mornings With Maria.” “He knows how to run a state and he’s doing it well, he does it with humility and he does it with thoughtfulness.” On January 14, former New York Stock Exchange Chairman Dick Grasso told “Mornings with Maria” the mass exodus from New York City to Florida and Texas is due to financial incentives amid the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happened to New York City in particular,” Grasso, who resides in Florida, told host Maria Bartiromo. Grasso also praised DeSantis for balancing the health and safety of Florida’s citizens with a need to reopen and keep businesses alive.

Plus: “Home sales have doubled in some parts of Florida, and the state is brought 950 new residents in per day last year.”

The pre-COVID daily average was 777, according to the report.

Despite the outflux of New Yorkers to Florida, New York’s unemployment rate in December was tied for the fifth-worst in the nation at 8.2%.

Fourth worst, if you discount Hawaii where the tourism-dependent economy and distance from the mainland caused the state to become a statistical outlier, and tragically so.

Florida, despite the influx of jobless New Yorkers, is doing far better at 6.7%.

See? The world does make sense.

Maybe not in a way that seems entirely fair to progressive New Yorkers who elected all the “right” people, but Insanity Wrap is here to remind you that “sane” and “nice” are not the same things.

P.S. Insanity Wrap didn’t even mention the fact that New York Governor Andrew “Granny Killer” Cuomo is engaged in what lefty writer David Sirota calls “a Nixonian campaign of intimidation and retribution” against anyone, including fellow Democrats, looking into his deadly mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oops. I guess we did mention it.

Red State, Blue State, Good State, Bad State

(Unemployment data from December, the most recent available.)

Insanity Wrap has just one question for you: What is there left to say?

Oh, right — no bailouts!

One More Thing…

(Made by the author.)

Insanity Wrap has a brief message for all the vaccinated teachers still refusing to go back to the classroom, delivered by our alter ego, Darth Sideous.

Don’t mess with Darth.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

