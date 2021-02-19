https://noqreport.com/2021/02/19/is-the-military-occupying-dc-because-of-a-qanon-conspiracy-theory%E2%80%AA%E2%80%AC/

The military has been occupying Washington DC for a while now, with no end in sight. Many have been asking why they are still protecting the Capitol, especially with admittedly no credible threats of violence? In an article title As QAnon Predicts Donald Trump Reinstatement on March 4, D.C. Police Prepare for Threats, Newsweek explains that the military is standing guard to protect our nation’s capitol from what they imply are violent extremists who want to overthrow the government for the purpose of inaugurating Donald Trump as President of the United States on March 4th.

This conspiracy theory that some people are promoting is the idea that in 1871, during the presidency of Ulysses S Grant our nation switched from being a Constitutional Republic to a corporation. According to those that believe this, President Trump was trying to undo the corruption of the corporation of the United States and take us back to a Constitutional Republic. This would mean that, if he was able to pull this off, he would be inaugurated as the 19th President of the United States.

Now, you might be saying to yourself, “That sounds crazy… that is for sure not going to happen!” That’s perfect fine, as I’m not promoting this by any means. However, the point that I want to make is that this theory is not promoting a violent insurrection. This is not inspiring an overthrow. For those that believe this is true, they are nothing more than spectators. If this were to truly come to fruition, it would happen because of the work of Donald Trump exposing election fraud and rooting out the Deep State. Even Newsweek admits that “there is no suggestion that the QAnon supporters are planning anything in particular.”

The Left and the Mainstream Media (I know, I know… that’s redundant!) have been pushing the false narrative that there were credible threats on Inauguration Day from MAGA supporters, which was used as justification to keep the military in DC. Inauguration came and went with not so much as a protest. Newsweek tried to imply that this was because of military presence: “However, the event passed without incident following increased security and thousands of National Guard troops deployed to the capital.” The reality is that there was no threat to begin with, but that doesn’t stop the Left from projecting violent intentions onto Trump supporters.

So the question remains, why the continued strong military presence? The most logical explanation is that the Democrats are using them as a propaganda tool to portray to the people of America that Donald Trump supporters are violent domestic terrorists that are just looking for an opportunity to overthrow the government. Matt Gaetz responded to this Newsweek article, refuting this false narrative: “Trump isn’t getting reinstated until after he wins the 2024 election. Also, does this this strike anyone as possible threat construction to justify the ongoing occupation of Washington DC?” Thomas Massie also tweeted, “De-occupy DC. Send our great soldiers home. There is no threat, but the swamp wants to project that image so they can pass new laws to steal your liberty.”

Understand that the Left is gaslighting the America people. It is incumbent upon us to combat this false narrative, and the best way to do this is to expose the corruption of the Democrats and RINO Republicans. President Trump needs to be working hard to expose voter fraud and fix our election system to ensure that we get back to legitimate elections. Until that happens, Conservatives will continue to be labeled as conspiracy theorists and violent extremists attempting to overthrow the government. Ultimately, however, we must remember that we have the truth on our side. Now it’s our job to get that truth out there to the masses.

