Bill Gates made his most direct call for banning the consumption of meat in the United States and the western world in an interview with the MIT Technology Review on Sunday.

“So no, I don’t think the poorest 80 countries will be eating synthetic meat.

I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.

You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.

So for meat in the middle-income-and-above countries, I do think it’s possible. But it’s one of those ones where, wow, you have to track it every year and see, and the politics [are challenging]. There are all these bills that say it’s got to be called, basically, lab garbage to be sold. They don’t want us to use the beef label.”

Gates has rapidly become the single greatest owner of farmland in the United States, a development that is thought to be part of a scheme to crack down on American cattle ranching and the raising of livestock. Merely by restricting the uses of his land for cattle ranching, Gates can single-handedly raise the price of meat, restricting it away from poorer citizens of the United States and the world.

Gates admitted his own carbon footprint is “absurdly high” in his new climate changed-themed book, going on to breathlessly lecture the public on the need to eliminate meat from their diet in the name of the enviromment.

Of course, it’s all but ensured that meat will be readily available for the powerful elites in Gates’ vision of an Orwellian future. Only the everyday citizen- or, peasant, in his view- will be compelled to replace meat with synthetic, lab-grown experiments.

