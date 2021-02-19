https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/603026d05db3705aa0aad79e
Relatives of people killed in the Beirut Port blast last August have been protesting for a second day after a judge, who’d charged outgoing Lebanese PM and three ex-ministers over the explosion, was r…
A school district in Ohio has abruptly reversed course after one of its officials was caught telling teachers to use students to lobby their city officials in support of her political agenda – putting…
(OIL PRICE) – The electricity shortage in Texas amid the cold snap has sent spot electricity prices soaring so much that the surge in power prices equals a cost of $900 for charging a Tesla. The typic…
(NEW YORK POST) – Bitcoin hit a new all-time high early Friday after Tesla chief Elon Musk called the cryptocurrency “less dumb” than cash. The price of the world’s biggest digital coin climbed to a r…