Late night talk show hosts Jimmy KimmelJames (Jimmy) Christian KimmelKaty Perry on inaugural performance: ‘I was just singing because I was hopeful’ Scorned and mistreated, Melania Trump deserved much better from the media Secret Service records confirm investigation into John Mulaney over Caesar assassination joke MORE and Trevor Noah Trevor NoahCori Bush: Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t take back what she said about me Obama: Republican Party ‘is the minority party in this country’ Obama jokes about birther conspiracy: ‘I was able to get away with’ not being born in US MORE both mocked Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzKacey Musgraves takes aim at Sen. Cruz with ‘Cruzin for a bruzin’ t-shirt fundraiser Heidi Cruz invited friends, neighbors with them to Cancun in group texts: NYT Cruz says ‘it was a mistake’ to go to Cancun amid Texas arctic blast MORE (R-Texas) on their Thursday programs over his widely criticized trip to Cancun, Mexico, as his state faced power outages and unprecedented freezing temperatures due to winter storms this week.

Kimmel opened his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” showing the audience images of Cruz from his trip to Mexico, labeling him “snake on a plane.”

“At first, it was hard to tell for sure if it was Ted Cruz or just a man with a terrible medical condition called ‘looking like Ted Cruz,’ ” Kimmel said.

Jimmy’s full, in-depth team coverage of Ted Cruz’s Mexican vacation! pic.twitter.com/7uOPeSd3F5 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) February 19, 2021

During his monologue, Kimmel played a satirical version of a United Airlines welcome video.

“Welcome, we’re excited to have most of you onboard, please make sure your safety belt is secure, unless you should be staying at home because your state is facing a historical humanitarian crisis,” the fictional flight attendant’s voice said. “In that case, lift your buckle to release and get the f— back to work, asshole.”

On “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” the host criticized Cruz for initially blaming the vacation amid the problems in Texas on “wanting to be a good dad.”

Ted Cruz should know that being a good father means putting your kids *on* a bus, not throwing them under it. pic.twitter.com/IeZYIUa7nD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 19, 2021

“Ted Cruz blaming his daughters for this is just gross,” Noah said. “Being a good father means putting them on a bus, not throwing them under one.”

Noah also called out the move as “stupid,” citing Cruz’s decade of service in politics.

“Your people are literally eating snow right now and you’re jetting off to Cancun? I’m not even mad that you were selfish, I’m mad that you were so stupid,” Noah said.

“How can you be in politics for 10 years and still have no idea how bad this would make you look? What were you thinking? ‘I know my people are freezing and hungry right now, so what they need is a photo of my beach body because if they see me in a Speedo their eyes will burst into flames and the whole family can warm their hands over those flames,’ ” he said.

Cruz on Thursday referred to his decision to go on the trip as a mistake.

“It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

