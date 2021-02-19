http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/g9xUTV7cfmw/

John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s administration’s climate envoy, sounded the alarm on an upcoming climate crisis.

Kerry told CBS “This Morning” reporter Ben Tracy in an interview which aired Friday, that the winter weather seen across the country could be the “new normal” and needs to be prevented by cutting global carbon emissions.

“It is directly related to the warming, even though your instinct is to say, wait a minute, this is the new ice age, but it’s not,” Kerry asserted. “It is coming from the global warming, and it threatens all the normal weather patterns.”

He added, “Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris, we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic.”

Kerry went on to say, “we have nine years left” to “avert the worst consequences” of the climate crisis. He said the decision for the United States to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord is because “there’s no room for B.S. anymore.”

“[T]he scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left,” he warned.

“There’s no room for B.S. anymore,” Kerry told Tracy. “There’s no faking it on this one.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

