https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/joseph-curl-what-the-hell-is-ted-cruz-supposed-to-do-shovel-driveways/
About The Author
Related Posts
Nancy broke House rules… Will she be punished?
February 6, 2021
‘My heart bleeds’ — Andy Reid opens press conference with comment on 5 year-old girl…
February 8, 2021
Nancy’s fantasy is Dead. On. Arrival.
January 26, 2021
Crazy thread on John Sullivan…
January 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy