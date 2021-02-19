https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539595-judge-whose-son-was-killed-by-gunman-says-sotomayor-also-targeted

A federal judge whose son was killed by a gunman last year says Supreme Court Justice Sonia SotomayorSonia SotomayorA powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Supreme Court grants Alabama death row inmate’s request for pastor Supreme Court lifts some restrictions on California church services MORE was also a target of the assailant.

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, whose husband was wounded in the 2020 shooting, made the remarks during a report on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” that’s set to air this weekend, CNN reported on Friday.

“They found another gun, a Glock, more ammunition. But the most troubling thing they found was a manila folder with a workup on Justice Sonia Sotomayor,” Salas said in the interview.

The alleged gunman — Roy Den Hollander, a lawyer who knew Salas — later shot himself.

Salas said in the interview that police found evidence that Sotomayor was also a target after searching a locker owned by Hollander.

The Hill has reached out to the Supreme Court, which told CNN that it doesn’t comment on security matters.

Salas called for better protection of federal judges a month after the shooting, noting that Hollander had access to much of her personal information.

“Who knows what could have happened?” Salas told “60 Minutes” in the interview. “But we need to understand that judges are at risk. That we put ourselves in great danger every day for doing our jobs.”

