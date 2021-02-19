https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/02/19/kathryn-limbaugh-will-join-us-to-take-your-calls-on-mondays-show/
MARK: I said at the top of the show that we were going to have a very special show for you on Monday, and it is going to be one you will not want to miss. Rush’s beloved Kathryn will join us to take your calls and to answer your questions about Rush. As you know, he had two great loves in his life.
One was you, going back a third of a century now, and the other took a little longer to find, but he did in the end find the perfect lifelong love in Kathryn, and Kathryn Limbaugh will be here on Monday to take your calls. You will not want to miss that.